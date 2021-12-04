Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,294,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,086,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $12.92 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

