Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acme United were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

