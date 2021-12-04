Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $357.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.68 and its 200 day moving average is $366.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.