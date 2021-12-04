Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVFY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,364. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

