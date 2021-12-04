Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.22

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $522,185.02 and $758.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,026.64 or 0.99110124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00681887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

