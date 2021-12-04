Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

