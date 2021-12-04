Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $980,950.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total transaction of $980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

