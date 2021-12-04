Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NVNXF stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Novonix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.