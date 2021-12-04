Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells $9,027,418.95 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

