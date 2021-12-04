Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 1.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

