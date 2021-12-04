NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $298.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.58 million and the highest is $303.16 million. NuVasive posted sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 496,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.