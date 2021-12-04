Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of JCO stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $98,000.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

