Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:JMM opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
