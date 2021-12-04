Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:JMM opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

