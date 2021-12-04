Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.39% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $16.56 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

