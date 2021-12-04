NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

