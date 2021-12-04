Nyzo Reaches One Day Volume of $70,199.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $70,199.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.