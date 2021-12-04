Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 419 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $13,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,091. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

