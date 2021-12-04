Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.