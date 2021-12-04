Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 87,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

