OceanEx Token Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $42,947.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

