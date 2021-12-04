OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCINF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. OCI has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

