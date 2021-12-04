Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

OCUP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

