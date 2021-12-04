Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

