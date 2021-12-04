Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

