Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.