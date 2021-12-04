Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

OLLI traded down $12.87 on Friday, reaching $49.99. 8,066,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

