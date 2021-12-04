Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.762-1.772 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $12.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 8,066,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,044. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

