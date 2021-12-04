Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Down 4.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $112.80. Approximately 570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

