ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $39.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in ON24 by 308.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.05 million and a PE ratio of -87.83. ON24 has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

