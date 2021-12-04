Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $392,500.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Ondas stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ondas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

