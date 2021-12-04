OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. OneMain has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $202,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.