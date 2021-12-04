OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $17.79. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7,375 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $656.24 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,974 shares of company stock worth $1,733,597. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

