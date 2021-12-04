Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.7-$50.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

OOMA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

