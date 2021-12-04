Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 216,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

