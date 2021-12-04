Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Sells 30,000 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,313,508.59.

Open Text stock opened at C$59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$54.67 and a 12-month high of C$69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.