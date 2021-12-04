OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00239158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.