Oppenheimer Comments on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CRBU opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 in the last quarter.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

