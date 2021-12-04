Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.49. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

