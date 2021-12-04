Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.56 or 0.00019726 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $715,901.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

