Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MXCHY remained flat at $$5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.