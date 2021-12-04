Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.92 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

