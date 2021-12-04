Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.