Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.