Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.10 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.