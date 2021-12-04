Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.