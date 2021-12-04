Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

