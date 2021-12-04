Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,824 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $217.06 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

