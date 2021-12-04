Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

