Origin Dollar Market Cap Achieves $9.03 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

