Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $16.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,416.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
