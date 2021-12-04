Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $16.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

